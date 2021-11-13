eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 5,364 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,364 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $13,892.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $233,626.74.

On Friday, October 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 8,856 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $21,697.20.

On Friday, September 24th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,942 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $14,201.38.

On Monday, September 20th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 938 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $2,241.82.

On Thursday, September 16th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $98,688.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.61 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $189.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. On average, research analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eMagin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eMagin by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

