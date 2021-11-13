Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,373,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,105 shares of company stock valued at $49,779,522. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $235.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.78 and a 200-day moving average of $218.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

