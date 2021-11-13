-$0.68 EPS Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.47). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $68,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,612 shares of company stock valued at $166,321. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $4.91 on Monday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.