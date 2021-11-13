Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “
ARKO opened at $10.55 on Friday. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 0.12.
In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arko Company Profile
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
