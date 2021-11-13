Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

ARKO opened at $10.55 on Friday. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 0.12.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

