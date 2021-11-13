Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $187.83 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.56 and a 200-day moving average of $170.11.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.18.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.