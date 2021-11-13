Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.78.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$55.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.27. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$30.42 and a 52 week high of C$55.74.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

