Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Lowered to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.75.

FVI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.13.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

