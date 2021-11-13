Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RTLR. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.17.

RTLR opened at $11.19 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

