IQE (LON:IQE) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their speculative buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IQE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

IQE stock opened at GBX 48.35 ($0.63) on Friday. IQE has a 12-month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £387.98 million and a P/E ratio of -483.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

