Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Signify Health Inc. operates as a health care technology company. It offers healthcare platform with advanced analytics as well as technology. Signify Health Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGFY. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Shares of SGFY opened at $16.28 on Friday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. Equities analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $6,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $4,920,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $1,343,000.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

