Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $43.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $45.33.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

