Brokerages Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of DSGN stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39.

In other news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $75,788,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,380,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

