Activest Wealth Management Invests $57,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.34 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

