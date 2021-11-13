RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. Equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

