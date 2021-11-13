Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 390.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $98,750,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $74,121,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

