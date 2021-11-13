Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 171,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Clovis Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

CLVS opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $512.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLVS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

