Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 174,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.75.

Shares of CHTR opened at $689.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $729.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $725.48. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

