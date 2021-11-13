Efinity Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79934711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00070804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00074841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00098343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,581.74 or 0.07202286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,834.96 or 1.00345672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

