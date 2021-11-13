Bit-Z Token (BZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.66 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Bit-Z Token has a market cap of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bit-Z Token coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded up 116% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00225580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00087370 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Coin Profile

Bit-Z Token (BZ) is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Bit-Z Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

