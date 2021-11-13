Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $7.55.
Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
