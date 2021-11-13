Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $10,678,000. 22NW LP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,429,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 653,968 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 248,474 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

