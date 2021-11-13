Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 197,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

