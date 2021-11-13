Enghouse Systems Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$55.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.44. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$48.87 and a 12 month high of C$70.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.