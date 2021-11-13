Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5983 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40.

OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $835.15 million during the quarter.

PANDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

