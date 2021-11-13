Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Volta Inc – Class A updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:VLTA opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.