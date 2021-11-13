Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 76,767 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.30% of Palomar worth $82,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,140,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 893.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,702 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after acquiring an additional 279,763 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 27.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 167,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,087,000 after buying an additional 115,878 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $606,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,300 shares of company stock worth $4,702,725. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

