Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 9,796 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $107.63 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $104.64.

