Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $39,830.96 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 38,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $39,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Whitebox Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 71,375 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $76,371.25.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $5,920,000.00.
Shares of HYMC stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.84.
HYMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
