Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $39,830.96 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 38,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $39,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Whitebox Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 71,375 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $76,371.25.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $5,920,000.00.

Shares of HYMC stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares during the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 150.0% in the third quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 136,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,520,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

HYMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.