Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Alistair Darling Sells 1,000 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MS stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

