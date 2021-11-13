VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.