Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,728 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 42,385 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 37.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,141 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,293 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,310,018 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 358,168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,433 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $886.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

