Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 43,738 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10,195.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,738 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,175 shares of company stock worth $56,765,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.31. The company has a market capitalization of $354.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

