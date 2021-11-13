Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.14% of Boot Barn worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $119.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $122.06.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,601 shares of company stock worth $3,157,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

