Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 81.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

NYSE:DX opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $653.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.19. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynex Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Dynex Capital worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 43.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

