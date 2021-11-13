Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.211 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$26.15 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$20.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$462.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.6100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$299,598.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,210.61. Also, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$610,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.