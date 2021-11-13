Royal Bank of Canada Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$8.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVA. CIBC upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.30.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.00. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.79 and a twelve month high of C$7.39.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.