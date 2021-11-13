Magna International (TSE:MG) Given Outperform Rating at CSFB

CSFB reissued their outperform rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a C$96.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Magna International to a sell rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$106.25.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$108.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$107.94. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$76.65 and a 52 week high of C$126.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

In related news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.