Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$205.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$215.00 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$196.09.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of IFC opened at C$168.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$138.93 and a one year high of C$178.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$168.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$168.36.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.