Desjardins Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$21.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.98.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$19.45 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.72%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

