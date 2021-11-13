Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $237,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,365,000 after buying an additional 98,756 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,164,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $270.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.25. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.40 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.95.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

