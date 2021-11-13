Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after acquiring an additional 828,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,051,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

