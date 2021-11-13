SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

