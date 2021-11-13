Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $225,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $308.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.99 and a twelve month high of $311.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.