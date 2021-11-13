SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,348,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,003,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,185,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $184.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.15. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $128.29 and a 1 year high of $187.00.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.