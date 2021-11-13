Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 121,563.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,744 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in NCR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in NCR by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $43.78 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.