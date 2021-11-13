Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 35,346 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 126,235.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chemours by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 60.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 193,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 441,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the first quarter worth $2,376,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of CC opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.