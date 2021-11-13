Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 12,564 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 104,700.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 19.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.17. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,546 shares of company stock worth $1,068,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

