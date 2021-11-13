Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 3,094 The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Joint by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Joint stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 1.18. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $111.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

