Paloma Partners Management Co Has $277,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Snowflake by 516.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $4,586,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,078,663 shares of company stock valued at $344,338,431. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $386.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of -126.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.