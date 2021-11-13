Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,281,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $146.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

