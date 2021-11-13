Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

